South Carolina Gamecocks Bounce Back vs Arkansas in a Big Way

Feb 20, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25), guard Te-Hina Paopao (0), forward Sania Feagin (20) and forward Chloe Kitts (21) celebrate a play against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
After a 71-game home winning streak was snapped against UConn, the South Carolina Gamecocks Women's Basketball team begins anew with a dominating win over Arkansas.

"We had a come to Jesus meeting, if you will. We apologized for our performances and we move on."

That was South Carolina Women's Basketball head coach Dawn Staley after a humbling (87-58) defeat at the hands of the UConn Huskies. It was not only their worst loss of the seasons — they've only had three — it snapped at 71-gamde home winning streak for the Gamecocks.

That streak began anew on Thursday night as the Gamecocks handled the Arkansas (95-55). A forty-point home win. Staley talked about the UConn defeat catching the attention of her players, and it seems that occured Thursday night.

The Gamecocks had five players in double digits, led by Joyce Edwards' 18-point performance. The Gamecocks were nearly 45% from beyond the arc, shooting 8 of 18 from 3-pt range. Though they were attacking the basket and getting high quality shots, pouring in 48-pts from the paint and drawing 15 free throw attempts in the contest.

added. "I'm not gonna stay stuck in those spaces, I'm not gonna look for things. I'm just gonna call it what it is. Players have to step up, coaches have to step up, and if we want to accomplish the goals that we have out there, it's gonna take a collective effort."

