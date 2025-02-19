Gamecock Digest

Former Gamecocks CB, Stephon Gilmore's Potential Landing Spots in NFL Free Agency

Fisher Brewer

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Former South Carolina Gamecock is entering his 13th season as one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks, and entering 2025 Free Agency Period, he's looking for a new home.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a plethora of players in the NFL ranks. During the 2024 season, there were (21) former Gamecocks on active rosters. The veteran of the group, former first-round draft pick and cornerback Stephon Gilmore is entering his 13th season in the NFL, and looking for a new home.

The former 10th overall selection by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, Gilmore played for his sixth team in Minnesota during the 2024 season. Now, he's entering free agency.

Stephon Gilmore Potential Landing Spots in NFL Free Agency

1. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys have three cornerbacks on the roster currently set to hit free-agency and a potential return to Dallas could be in-store for Gilmore. Gilmore spent the 2023 season with the Cowboys. At 34-years of age, Gilmore played in 15 of 16 games a year ago, finishing with a 63.9 coverage grade, per Pro Football Focus.

2. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons, like the Cowboys, will need to throw resources this offseason towards the cornerback position. AJ Terrell enters his sixth season with the team and is their top-corner for the future. Though adding a veteran cover corner like Gilmore is a potential need.

3. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals appear hopeful that they have dedicated resources to young cornerbacks like Max Melton and Elijah Jones. Perhaps they now look to add a veteran prescence to the room.

