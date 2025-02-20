South Carolina vs Arkansas - Gamecocks Looking to Shake Off Bad Home Loss
After an ugly home loss to the Uconn Huskies, the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to get back on track tonight with a win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. With three games left after tonight’s contest, Coach Dawn Staley’s team is looking to cement themselves as a powerhouse heading into the conference tournament. Here are some keys to getting back in the win column.
- Being smart from three-point range:
In the loss to Uconn, the Gamecocks shot an abysmal 18% from behind the line while Uconn shot just under 50%. If the Gamecocks want to have any shot, they must improve on that percentage or look for higher percentage shots. However, that low percentage was very uncharacteristic of the Gamecocks and they look to get back to their normal ways, which is closer to 33% on the season.
- Containing Izzy Higginbottom:
Izzy Higginbottom is one of the best scorers in the country. Averaging 24.1 PPG, she ranks in the top-five nationally in scoring. Earlier in the season, the senior guard went off for 40 points against the Florida Gators. A high field goal percentage shooter, the Gamecocks must make it tough on Higginbottom each time she touches the ball. If she gets going, Coach Staley and company could be in for another long night.
- Dominate the boards:
The Gamecocks were dominated on the boards against the Huskies, 48-29. With all of the missed shots from three, it created easy scoring opportunities for the Huskies as they also outscored them in fastbreak points, 31-12. If the Gamecocks want to return back to dominance, it starts with rebounding on both sides of the floor. Ranking 14th in rebounds per game nationally, expect the Gamecocks to return to form on the way to a dominant win over the Razorbacks.
