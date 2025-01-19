South Carolina Gamecocks Continue to Struggle in Conference Play
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team continues to struggle in conference play.
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team made the trip out to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners, and it was a tough road trip for the Gamecocks. Oklahoma routed South Carolina by a final score of 82-62 and South Carolina moved to 0-5 in conference play on the season.
It's been a tough opening slate for South Carolina and Lamont Paris as they are now 10-8 on the season. The really unfortunate news for the Gamecocks though is the schedule isn't going to get any lighter. The SEC is as deep as it has ever been this season and they have No. 5 Florida, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 23 Georgia, No. 11 Texas A&M and No. 8 Kentucky coming up.
The Gamecocks have certainly shown they are capable of competing with some of the best teams in the conference. They lost by just two points to No. 1 Auburn earlier in the season and then lost by three to Vanderbilt the game after that, and the Commodores just upset Tennessee on Saturday.
It may be hard to find the silver lining right now for the men's hoops program but if the SEC has proved anything this college basketball season, it's that anyone can beat anyone. If the Gamecocks can find a way to build up some momentum, then perhaps they can turn this season around.
