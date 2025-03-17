South Carolina Gamecocks Discover Seeding for Women's NCAA Tournament Bracket
The South Carolina Gamecocks have discovered their seeding for the NCAA women's tournament bracket.
Following their SEC title, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has officially discovered their seeding and bracket for the NCAA women's tournament. The defending national champs are coming into bracket play on a hot streak and many consider them the favorites to repeat this season.
The Gamecocks are a No. 1 seed and their first-round matchup is against Tennessee Tech.
The Gamecocks had some bumps in the road during the regular season but all of their losses came in conference play outside of a loss to UConn in the midst of their conference schedule. The Gamecocks have played a large number of top-25 teams this season and they fared well against the majority of them.
The Gamecocks are about as battle tested as you could ask them to be at this point in the season and they have proven they are one of the top teams in the country. Having a head coach like Dawn Staley, who is a veteran when it comes to winning in the postseason, also has South Carolina in a great position heading into the tournament.
The round of first four will be played on Wednesday and then the first round of the tournament will begin on Thursday.
