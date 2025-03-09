South Carolina Completes the Sweep Against Morehead State
An exciting weekend series is now finished after the South Carolina Gamecocks came away with the sweep over Morehead State.
The first two games of the series was a true offensive battle. Both teams combined for 45 runs, 59 hits, 39 RBIs, and 5 home runs in those games. The performance of the Gamecocks offense is what carried them to back to back wins over Morehead State. However Sunday's finale, told a different story.
After watching 45 Gamecocks and Eagles reach home base, only one scored on Sunday afternoon. The two starting pitchers for the day, South Carolina's Dylan Eskew and Morehead State's Bradley Poynter, combined for 10 innings pitched, giving up one run on five hits, and three strikeouts.
The Gamecocks pitching staff gave up a total of three hits, no runs, and seven strikeouts on the day. Eagles batters were able to threatne with runners in scoring position, but ultimately came up short on Sunday.
The lone run of the day came on a two out single by Nathan Hall. South Carolina's Talmadge LeCroy made it to third after a sacrifice bunt and ground out to second. With one strike against him, Hall singled to right field; pushing across the winning run.
What's next for the Gamecocks? The Georgia State Panthers come to town for a quick matchup on Wednesday March 12 before the Gamecocks open SEC play with a three game series against Oklahoma beginning March 14.
