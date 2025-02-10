Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Drop in Latest AP Women's College Basketball Poll

The South Carolina Gamecocks dropped in the latest release of the women's college basketball poll.

Feb 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley pumps her fist during the first half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks had a tough start to their week as they lost just their second game of the season to the Texas Longhorns by just two points on Sunday. It was their first conference loss in three seasons. The Lady Gamecocks have proven they are one of the best teams in the country yet again this season, but the latest AP poll dropped them a few spots in the rankings.

The Gamecocks are now tied with Texas and LSU for first place in the conference. The final strecth of conference games is approaching and the Gamecocks have some tough games remaining. One of them is an out of conference game against UConn at home which will follow their home game against Florida.

After Texas' win over South Carolina, they jumped the Gamecocks in the rankings. Here is how the latest AP women's basketball poll shaped out after last week's action:

Latest AP Women's Basketball Top 25 Poll:

  1. UCLA
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Texas
  4. South Carolina
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. UConn
  8. Kentucky
  9. Ohio State
  10. North Carolina State
  11. TCU
  12. UNC
  13. Duke
  14. Kansas State
  15. Tennessee
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Maryland
  18. West Virginia
  19. Georgia Tech
  20. Oklahoma State
  21. Alabama
  22. Michigan State
  23. Florida State
  24. Creighton
  25. Baylor

