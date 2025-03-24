Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Felt Disrespected Following Win Over Indiana

The South Carolina Gamecocks felt disrespected following their win over Indiana.

Jonathan Williams

Mar 8, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) brings the ball up court during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina's women's basketball team kept their national title hopes alive after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers in the round of 32. The Gamecocks will play the winner of the Alabama vs Maryland game, which will be played Monday evening.

The Gamecocks were trailing the Hoosiers at halftime and were at one point down by eight points. As great teams do though, South Carolina came crawling back and a strong second half performance lofted them over Indiana, and the Gamecocks had some strong words to share after their win.

The Hoosiers and Gamecocks faced off in the Sweet 16 a year ago. It was a tightly contested game and Indiana guard Sydney Parrish was asked about it prior to this season's matchup.

Parrish told the media prior to Sunday's matchup that they felt better about this year's chances because South Carolina was "Without a 6-7 kid in there with Kamilla (Cordoso) and Ashlyn Watkins being injured at the beginning of this year, that definitely helps us."

South Carolina guard Raven Johnson commented on the subject following the win.

"People say we don't have this dominant big," Johnson said. "I know y'all saw the press conference of what the Indiana girl said about we wasn't gonna win without Ashlyn or Kamilla, we don't need Ashlyn or Kamilla to win. We got a whole team full of dogs. We don't need Ashlyn or Kamilla to win. We've got MiLaysia [Fulwiley], we've got Tessa [Johnson], I can name the whole roster. We've got dogs on this team."

It took a whole team effort for the Gamecocks to beat Indiana. Chloe Kitts poured in 10 points with 11 rebounds, Bree Hall led the way with 11 points and Sania Feagin also had 10 points in the team's win. It's part of what makes South Carolina so dangerous and why so many believe they will repeat as champions this year.

