South Carolina Edges Out Indiana in the Round of 32
South Carolina enjoys the "sweet" taste of victory after edging out Indiana in the round of 32 setting up a Sweet 16 matchup against the winner of Alabama-Maryland.
This is the second time in as many years that the Gamecocks and Hoosiers met on the NCAA Tournament court. Last year on the way to South Carolina winning another title, both teams met in the Sweet 16, which the Gamecocks won 79-75 holding off an Indiana late run.
Today, while the Gamecocks were in control late, was another hard fought victory for South Carolina. Senior guard Bree Hall led South Carolina in points (11) also finishing with three rebounds, two assists, and a block.
Forwards Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin combined for 20 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Kitts had another double-double for the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds on the after noon. This victory marks the 11th consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 for Dawn Staley's squad.
Gamecock fans will want to tune into the Alabama and Maryland game on Monday night at 5:00 pm (ET) live on ESPN 2. The winner of that matchup will take on South Carolina in the Sweet 16 on March 28 on ESPN.
