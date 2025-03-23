Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Edges Out Indiana in the Round of 32

The Gamecocks will take on the winner of the Alabama-Maryland matchup on Monday.

Alex Joyce

Mar 23, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Mar 23, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) shoots against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

South Carolina enjoys the "sweet" taste of victory after edging out Indiana in the round of 32 setting up a Sweet 16 matchup against the winner of Alabama-Maryland.

This is the second time in as many years that the Gamecocks and Hoosiers met on the NCAA Tournament court. Last year on the way to South Carolina winning another title, both teams met in the Sweet 16, which the Gamecocks won 79-75 holding off an Indiana late run.

Today, while the Gamecocks were in control late, was another hard fought victory for South Carolina. Senior guard Bree Hall led South Carolina in points (11) also finishing with three rebounds, two assists, and a block.

Forwards Chloe Kitts and Sania Feagin combined for 20 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Kitts had another double-double for the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds on the after noon. This victory marks the 11th consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 for Dawn Staley's squad.

Gamecock fans will want to tune into the Alabama and Maryland game on Monday night at 5:00 pm (ET) live on ESPN 2. The winner of that matchup will take on South Carolina in the Sweet 16 on March 28 on ESPN.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.