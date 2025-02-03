South Carolina Gamecocks Make SEC History in Win Over Auburn Tigers
The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially made SEC history after their win over the Auburn Tigers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up another win on the season as they defeated the Auburn Tigers on Sunday 83-66. The Lady Gamecocks are now 21-1 on the season and 9-0 in conference play. It was another big win at home for South Carolina and that win put them in the history book as they have set a new SEC record for the longest home game wins streak at 70 games.
The Gamecocks tied Pat Summit's Tennessee team's record and the win over Auburn put them over the top.
Dawn Staley praised the support Gamecock fans have provided during this historic stretch.
"The community here in Columbia, South Carolina, has embraced our team and they've poured into our team in such a way that they don't like us losing," Staley said. "Losing here (at home) or on the road."
The last time South Carolina lost a game at home was in 2020 against North Carolina State. So note to self for future opponents, if you want a chance at upsetting this team, you better hope you have home court advantage.
