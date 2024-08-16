Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released

The South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 season has been released.

Mar 21, 2024; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris talks to South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) during the first half of the game against the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
While most South Carolina and college fans are focused on the start of the 2024 college football season right now, the college basketball season is quickly approaching as well. The Gamecocks are coming off of a successful season under head coach Lamont Paris, and the non-conference slate for the Gamecocks this season has just been released.

Last season, the Gamecocks went 13-3 in non-conference games. They were knocked out in the first round of the March Madness tournament against Oregon . Paris has been a massive asset to the program thus far on both the recruiting trail and on the court during games. This season, the program will have big games against Indiana, Xavier, Boston College and other opponents they face in the Fort Meyers tournament.

Here is the entire non-conference 2024-2025 men's basketball schedule:

Nov. 4: Home vs. North Florida

Nov. 8: Home vs. SC State

Nov. 12: Home vs. Towson

Nov. 16 Away at Indiana

Nov. 21: Home vs. Mercer

Nov. 25: Neutral site vs. Xavier (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Nov. 27: Neutral site vs. Michigan/Virginia Tech (Fort Myers Tip-Off)

Dec. 3: Away at Boston College (SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 7: Home vs. East Carolina

Dec. 14: Home vs. USC Upstate

Dec. 17: Home vs. Clemson

Dec. 22: Home vs. Radford

Dec. 30: Home vs. Presbyterian

