South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Released
The South Carolina Gamecocks Men's Basketball non-conference schedule for the 2024-2025 season has been released.
While most South Carolina and college fans are focused on the start of the 2024 college football season right now, the college basketball season is quickly approaching as well. The Gamecocks are coming off of a successful season under head coach Lamont Paris, and the non-conference slate for the Gamecocks this season has just been released.
Last season, the Gamecocks went 13-3 in non-conference games. They were knocked out in the first round of the March Madness tournament against Oregon . Paris has been a massive asset to the program thus far on both the recruiting trail and on the court during games. This season, the program will have big games against Indiana, Xavier, Boston College and other opponents they face in the Fort Meyers tournament.
Here is the entire non-conference 2024-2025 men's basketball schedule:
Nov. 4: Home vs. North Florida
Nov. 8: Home vs. SC State
Nov. 12: Home vs. Towson
Nov. 16 Away at Indiana
Nov. 21: Home vs. Mercer
Nov. 25: Neutral site vs. Xavier (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Nov. 27: Neutral site vs. Michigan/Virginia Tech (Fort Myers Tip-Off)
Dec. 3: Away at Boston College (SEC/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 7: Home vs. East Carolina
Dec. 14: Home vs. USC Upstate
Dec. 17: Home vs. Clemson
Dec. 22: Home vs. Radford
Dec. 30: Home vs. Presbyterian
