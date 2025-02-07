South Carolina Gamecocks Need to 'Start Fresh and Reboot' According to ESPN
The South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team needs to 'start fresh and reboot' according to ESPN.
There is no hiding the fact that the 2024-2025 men's college basketball season for the South Carolina Gamecocks has been disappointing. They're dead last in the conference, are win less since the conference schedule started up and are 10-12 on the season. This coming off of a year in which they made the NCAA tournament a year ago.
ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf recently wrote an article ranking each SEC men's college basketball teams in different tiers. Auburn was labeled as the national title favorites, Florida and Tennessee have realistic final four hopes and some were placed in "anything can happen". As for the Gamecocks though, they were placed in the tier "Time to Look Forward to 2025-2026". And that it was specifically time for South Carolina to "start fresh and reboot". Here is what Medcalf had to say about the Gamecocks.
"A year ago, Lamont Paris signed a six-year, $26 million extension after he won SEC coach of the year, secured a trip to the NCAA tournament and led his team to a 13-5 SEC record, which included wins over Kentucky and Tennessee," Medcalf wrote. "His success last season was defined by his team's ability to win close games: The Gamecocks were 5-1 in 2023-24 in matchups decided by three points or fewer, or that ended in overtime. This season, the pendulum has swung the other way, and the Gamecocks have suffered close losses to Auburn (three points), Vanderbilt (three points), Florida (one point), Mississippi State (five points in overtime) and Texas A&M (four points) during its current nine-game losing streak. Paris has to start fresh and reboot."
Paris has already proven he is a good enough coach to get the Gamecocks into a contending position, but unfortunately that won't be the case this year. Now it's all about finsihing the season strong and moving forward to next season with higher hopes.
