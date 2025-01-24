Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks vs LSU Tigers - Women's College Basketball

Jonathan Williams

Jan 19, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley high fives forward Maryam Dauda (30) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has gotten off to a hot start this season. They are ranked No. 2 in the country, are 18-1 overall on the season and undefeated in conference play thus far. However, Friday night they have a tough matchup against the No. 5 LSU who are undefeated on the entire season.

The game was supposed to be played on Thursday night but due to the snow storm, the game had to be postponed to Thursday. The Gamecocks will play host to the Tigers in a game that most metrics heavily favor South Caorlina. According to ESPN analytics, South Carolina has an 87 percent chance to win tonight while LSU has just a 13 percent chance.

LSU has been impressive this season, especially during their conference schedule but South Carolina is doing things that no other team in program history has done before. Over their last 12 games, not a single opponent has kept it within double digits. It's the longest such streak in program history.

Tonight's game is set to tip-off at 5:00 PM ET. After LSU, the Gamecocks have games against Tennessee, Auburn and Georgia coming up.

