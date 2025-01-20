Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Gamecocks WBB Holds Program Best Impressive Win Streak

Jonathan Williams

Jan 19, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley directs her team against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
The South Carolina Gamecocks hold an impressive win streak following their win over Oklahoma.

The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team maintained their blemish-free record in conference play after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners 101-60 on Sunday. They defeated a ranked opponent by 41 points and set a new program record for consecutive double-digit wins, which is currently at 12 games.

Joyce Edwards led the way for the Gamecocks with 17 points and four rebounds. Sanie Feagin tacked on another 12 points with seven rebounds and three blocks. The Gamecocks also held the Sooners to just 35.8% from the field and 25% shooting from behind the arc.

The No. 2 ranked Gamecocks have looked impressive this season and like the best team in a loaded conference. They'll have some more opportunities to prove that as they face No. 5 LSU at home on Thursday and then will make the trip to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Volunteers on the road.

The Gamecocks are the defending national champs and with how they have been playing so far, it looks like they will be in a position to defend that title in postseason play this year.

