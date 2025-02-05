South Carolina's Collin Murray-Boyles Projected as Top 10 Pick in NBA Draft
South Carolina forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been projected as a top 10 pick for the 2025 NBA draft.
It has been quite the down year for the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball team. They are 0-9 in conference play and 10-12 on the season after coming off of a appearance in March Madness last season. Despite that, the Gamecocks still have one of the nation's top performers on their roster and early predictions are showing the program might have a future top 10 pick.
Forward Collin Murray-Boyles has been doing it all for the Gamecocks this season. He is averaging 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. All of those currently lead the team. He is also shooting 59.7 percent from the field. A very impressive season thus far from the Sophomore despite the team's results.
NBA on SI recently released their latest edition of a 2025 NBA mock draft and they had Murray-Boyles going eighth overall to the Portland Trailblazers.
If Murray-Boyles does indeed get drafted inside of the top 10, he would become the first Gamecock since 1972 to do so. Tom Riker was the last top 10 from the program.
South Carolina has had players over the last few years get drafted into the league. Most recently G.G. Jackson who was drafted in the second round in 2023. In other words, it's been a long time since South Carolina has had a player go in the first round of the NBA draft, and it's looking like Murray-Boyles is going to have a great shot at bucking that trend for the program.
