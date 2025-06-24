South Carolina's Lamont Paris Says Gamecocks Are Searching for Final Roster Addition
South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris says the Gamecocks are searching for their final roster addition.
While the 2025-2026 men's college basketball season is still several months out, the South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to add some final touches to the roster. Head coach Lamont Paris recently shared they will likely add one more player to the team before the start of the season.
"There are a lot of things that go into that," Paris said. "In some way, shape or form, we will most likely add another person to the roster. Just with the whole Collin [Murray-Boyles] thing, there were so many decisions you had to make, and you had to get to a certain place."
Paris had previously stated that South Carolina was holding a roster spot open in case Murray-Boyles elected to withdraw from the NBA draft and come back to Columbia. However, he ultimately decided to remain in the draft, leaving the Gamecocks with a open roster spot.
"I don't think we are on some search right now to find the savior for next year's team," Paris continued. "The piece would have to make sense. We talked about team chemistry and all that. It needs to be a person that is going to enhance that part because we are a couple of weeks into this at this point. Stay tuned. We will probably try to do something. I don't want to say too much about what the type of player it will be."
Murray-Boyles was a star player for the Gamecocks last season and that leaves a lot of production to be replaced by this year's roster. It will be interesting to see who Paris and his staff target to bring onto the team this late in the process of roster additions.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: