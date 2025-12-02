South Carolina Men's Basketball: Gamecocks Take on Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge
The (5-2) South Carolina Gamecocks return to Colonial Life Arena to take on (6-2) Virginia Tech in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Lamont Paris' squad returned to the win column on Friday against East Carolina and will look to build a new winning streak against the Hokies.
Tip off for this ACC/SEC Challenge is set for 7:00 pm (ET) live on the SEC Network. Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Chris Spatola ( color analyst) will be on the call for tonight's action. Fans can also listen in on the action on 107.5 The Game.
The Gamecocks snapped a two game skid on Friday with a 72-64 win over Charleston Southern. Junior forward Elijah Strong led the team in scoring with 22 points on the night. Guard Mike Sharavjamts showed up on both sides of the court Friday night with eight points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks, and two steals. True freshman Eli Ellis finished with a near double-double with nine points and nine rebounds. South Carolina will look to start a new winning streak tonight in the ACC/SEC Challenge, a game Lamont Paris has done well in.
On the other side, Virginia Tech is in the midst of a two game slide heading into this matchup. The Hokies have lost back to back games against Saint Mary's and VCU. The loss to VCU was put the team at fourth in the Battle 4 Atlantis live from Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The ACC/SEC Challenge has been good to the Gamecocks under Paris' tenure as he is 2-0 in such games with wins over Notre Dame and Boston College. The Gamecocks and Hokies have met for each of the past two seasons with South Carolina coming away the victors at neutral sites in both matchups. The team has won three games in a row in this series dating back to 1997. It will be the first time the Gamecocks have hosted Virginia Tech since Jan. 16, 1991 in Metro Conference play.
