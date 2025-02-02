South Carolina vs Auburn: Gamecocks Look to Extend Winning Streak
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to extend their impressive winning streak against the Auburn Tigers.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has been impressive this season. They hold a 20-1 overall record and are undefeated in conference play thus far. Their next challenge is against the Auburn Tigers who are 11-10 on the season and 2-6 in conference play. The Gamecocks have won 15-straight games this season and will look to extend that streak on Sunday.
The Tigers may not be playing a role in the SEC being a stacked conference this season, but any opportunity to earn another conference win is an important game. These next few games will be about the Gamecocks taking care of business as after they play Auburn they face Georgia on the road, No. 5 Texas on the road and then Florida at home.
The defending national champs have looked the part of being a title contender this season and they have been racing opponents out of the gym consistently this season. With just nine conference games remaining, the back half of the schedule will be about the Gamecocks propping themselves up to be in a great spot to making a deep run in the NCAA tournment once again this year.
