South Carolina vs Florida Basketball - Gamecocks Searching for Win Column
A preview of South Carolina's matchup against the Florida Gators for men's college basketball.
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is scorching hot this season while the men's team is still trying to find their groove. Lamont Paris and his team are currently 0-5 in conference play this season which has them tied for dead last in the SEC alongside Arkansas. Their overall record currently sits at 10-8.
The good news for South Carolina is it's still relatively early in the conference schedule for them to figure things out and maybe go on a run. The bad news though is the schedule doesn't get easier any time soon.
Wednesday night it's a home game against No. 5 Florida, then No. 14 Mississippi State, a road trip to Georgia, No. 13 Texas A&M at home and then on the road against No. 9 Kentucky.
Collin Murray-Boyles has been the star player for the Gamecocks this season as he is averaging 15.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, both of which lead the team. As for Florida, Walter Clayton Jr. has been the do-it-all guy for them this season. He is averaging 17.9 points and 3.7 assists per game.
Wednesday's game will be played at Colonial Life Arena and tipoff is set for 7:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcasted on SEC Network.
