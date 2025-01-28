Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Georgia Basketball Prediction: Can the Gamecocks Break the Streak?

A look at what the matchup prediction for South Carolina vs Georgia is. Can the Gamecocks break their losing streak?

Jan 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris directs his team against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
It's been a tough season for the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball program as they have spent the entirety of conference play thus far searching for a win. They have lost seven straight have experience some heartbreaking losses, and Tuesday night they have another big opportunity ahead of them against Georgia.

The Gamecocks are 10-10 on the season and 0-7 in conference play while the Bulldogs are 14-6 on the season and 2-5 in conference play. The Gamecocks have come up just short in their last couple of games, so this game will feature two programs that are itching to find a conference win at this point in the season.

As far as what the predictions for this game look like, ESPN analytics give Georgia a 78.5 percent chance to win while South Carolina has just a 21.6 percent chance to take down the Dawgs. Tonight's game will be played in Athens at Stegeman Coliseum so that certainly plays in favor of Georgia as well.

So far this season, Georgia offensively is averaging 76.4 points per game while allowing an average of 66.5 points per game defensively. The Gamecocks are almost right on par with Georgia as they are averaging 70.9 points per game and allowing an average of 68.8 points per game.

Both leading scorers for both programs are averaging 15.1 points per game. For Georgia, it's true freshman Asa Newell leading the charge and for the Gamecocks is sophomore forward Collin Murray-Boyles, who is almost averaging a double-double this season with an average of 9.1 rebounds per game.

