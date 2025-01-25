Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs LSU Game Leaves Kim Mulkey Flabbergasted by Gamecocks Roster

Alex Joyce

Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

LSU Women's head coach Kim Mulkey was left stunned by the sheer talent on that Dawn Staley has stacked on this South Carolina Women's Basketball Roster.

There are no two bigger names in Women's College Basketball coaching over the last decade or so than South Carolina's back to back national title winning head coaches Dawn Staley and LSU's Kim Mulkey. The two have traded two of the last three titles, with the edge going to the Gamecocks and Staley as it did Friday night when the two top-5 programs clashed.

The Gamecocks remained perfect in SEC play with a decisive 10-point victory over their rival in the Tigers. The level of controlled victory by the Gamecocks had Mulkey rather flabbergasted with the sheer talent on the Gamecocks roster.

"Look, I don't know that I've ever coached agaisnt a team that's got 10 McDonald's All Americans on one roster. How do you even keep 10 on a roster? And that's what we faced today. And what a challenge it was, and it was an enjoyable game to coach in. And man, was it good for Women's Basketball, but it was good for the SEC. Kudos to South Carolina."

She continued later, when asked about potentially fatigued playing a role in the fourth quarter extension of the lead by the Gamecocks, saying:
" Well, you got 10 McDonald's All-Americans, flip a coin, y'all can play any of them you want. You gotta keep them happy, right? I don't have that."

