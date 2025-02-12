Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Ole Miss: Can the Gamecocks Pull Off the Upset?

Can South Carolina get their first conference win of the season and upset the Ole Miss Rebels?

Feb 8, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Lamont Paris reacts to the game during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
It's February and the South Carolina Gamecocks men's basketball are still searching for their conference win of the season. On Wednesday, they have a matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels who are ranked 19th in the country right now. The Gamecocks are the home team, so they have the advantage there, but can the Gamecocks pull off the upset?

Right now, ESPN analytics says South Carolina has a 32.4 percent chance of winning Wednesday night. The Rebels are currently 7-4 in conference play but are 3-4 in their last seven games. All of those losses though have come against ranked opponents.

The good news for South Carolina? The Rebels are coming off a two-point win over LSU, a team that has just one win in conference play thus far. South Carolina has also had some close calls as of late against ranked opponents as they lost to Texas A&M by just four points and took Mississippi State to overtime a few games ago.

It's certainly possible for South Carolina to pull off a big time upset Wednesday night, but it's going to take them playing their most complete game to date.

