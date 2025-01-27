Gamecock Digest

South Carolina vs Tennessee - Gamecocks Women's Basketball Looking to Stay Hot

Jonathan Williams

Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5), guard Te-Hina Paopao (0), and head coach Dawn Staley celebrate their win over the LSU Lady Tigers at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Jan 24, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Tessa Johnson (5), guard Te-Hina Paopao (0), and head coach Dawn Staley celebrate their win over the LSU Lady Tigers at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
There's arguably no hotter team in women's college basketball right now than the Gamecocks. They're 7-0 in conference play and are fresh off of a 10-point win over LSU, who was undefeated on the season at the time. They have now won 14 straight games by 10 or more points, a program record.

Now they have an opportunity to earn another ranked win as the Gamecocks travel to No. 17 Tennessee Monday night. The Volunteers are on a tough stretch right now as they have lost three of their last five and are on a two game losing streak after losing to Texas. Head coach Kim Caldwell missed Tennessee's most recent game after giving birth to her son.

After tonight's game, South Carolina has a stretch of games against unranked opponents. They play at home against Auburn, travel to Georgia but are then on the road against No. 7 Texas. The Gamecocks hold a firm position right now to be a prime spot to make another run at a national title, it's just a matter of ending conference play on a strong note.

Jonathan Williams
