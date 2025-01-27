South Carolina vs Tennessee - Gamecocks Women's Basketball Looking to Stay Hot
The South Carolina Gamecocks are looking to stay hot against the Tennessee Volunteers.
There's arguably no hotter team in women's college basketball right now than the Gamecocks. They're 7-0 in conference play and are fresh off of a 10-point win over LSU, who was undefeated on the season at the time. They have now won 14 straight games by 10 or more points, a program record.
Now they have an opportunity to earn another ranked win as the Gamecocks travel to No. 17 Tennessee Monday night. The Volunteers are on a tough stretch right now as they have lost three of their last five and are on a two game losing streak after losing to Texas. Head coach Kim Caldwell missed Tennessee's most recent game after giving birth to her son.
After tonight's game, South Carolina has a stretch of games against unranked opponents. They play at home against Auburn, travel to Georgia but are then on the road against No. 7 Texas. The Gamecocks hold a firm position right now to be a prime spot to make another run at a national title, it's just a matter of ending conference play on a strong note.
