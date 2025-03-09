South Carolina vs. Texas Preview - Gamecocks With A Chance For a Title and Redemption
The South Carolina Gamecocks have a chance to avenge their loss earlier in the season vs. Texas and win a conference title in the meantime Sunday afternoon.
The South Carolina Gamecocks aren't exactly used to losing games, particularly in the regular season. They didn't lose a single game in 2024 on the way to the title. They only lost one game in 2023, the national title. So, losing three games in the 2025 season, it's safe to assume they remember the losses.
One of those losses on the calendar this season was to the hands of the Texas Longhorns in Austin, Texas. The South Carolina Gamecocks get the opportunity to avenge that loss Sunday in the Conference Championship game.
How To Watch South Carolina vs Texas
• GameDay: Sunday, March 9th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
• Where: Greenville, South Carolina
• Watch: ESPN
The Texas Series
The Gamecocks are 3-3 all-time against the Longhorns, including a 3-1 mark in the Dawn Staley era (beginning 2008-09) after the teams split their regular-season series in the Longhorns’ inaugural SEC season.
The Gamecocks struck first with a 67-50 win on Jan. 12 in Columbia behind a 17-point halftime advantage. The defense allowed the Longhorns to shoot just 15.4 percent in the opening quarter to set the tone.
In the rematch in Austin (Feb. 9), the Longhorns edged out a 66-62 victory. Texas took a nine-point lead into halftime before the Gamecocks knotted the game at the end of the third quarter. The Longhorns’ sharp shooting delivered the win.
You Might Also Like:
- Drake’s OVO Teams Up with South Carolina for Exclusive Merch Collab
- 2025 NFL Scouting Combine Top Performers - Which Gamecocks Made Their Mark
- Who Are the Most Overlooked South Carolina Gamecocks Basketball Players of All Time?
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!