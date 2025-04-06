South Carolina vs Uconn Score Predictions
South Carolina is back in the national championship game this time against a familiar foe in the Uconn Huskies. The Gamecocks and Huskies will battle for the throne of women's college basketball, but who ultimately comes away with the win?
How did we get here?
South Carolina entered the NCAA Tournament as a one seed, while Uconn came in as a two seed. The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee Tech, Indiana, Maryland, Duke, and Texas. On the other side of the bracket, the Huskies defeated Arkansas State, South Dakota State, Oklahoma, USC, and UCLA.
This is the second time these two programs will meet in the 2024-2025 season. Uconn came into Colonial Life Arena on February 16 and dominated South Carolina on the road. Behind a 28 point performance from Huskies guard Azzi Fudd, Uconn defeated the Gamecocks 87-58 on the road.
South Carolina has the chance to avenge that loss and win back to back titles for the first time since Uconn won three straight from 2014-2016. The South Carolina Gamecocks on SI Staff takes a look at the matchup and offers their picks for the national title game below.
South Carolina vs Uconn Score Predictions
Alex Joyce: Uconn 62, South Carolina 50
South Carolina is nearly seven point underdogs coming into the national title game against Uconn, odds provided by FanDuel. For me this comes down to who I believe is playing the best basketball right now. The Gamecocks have been a very good defensive team in the tournament so far and show that championship pedigree in close wins over Maryland and Duke. They also arguably just played their best overall game against Texas in the Final Four. But I don't know what I'm getting from the Gamecocks offensively each game. Uconn has been the better and more consistent team in this tournament, winning each game by double digits. For that reason I'm taking the Huskies to win their first national championship since 2016.
Brooks Austin: South Carolina 64, UConn 58
There’s no doubt that both of these powerhouses feature elite defenses. It’s my belief that the reason UConn seems to be the favorite going into this matchup is because they seemingly have the more consistent offense. However, I expect South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley to narrow the lineups a bit Sunday afternoon in attempts at gaining more offensive rhythm. Gamecocks defense, and late scoring from the bench carry them to another national title.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: