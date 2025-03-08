Gamecock Digest

South Carolina Women's Basketball Details on SEC Matchup vs Oklahoma

Brooks Austin

Mar 7, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley talks with an official against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley talks with an official against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks got through their first round matchup against Vandy in smooth fashion. Their contest against Oklahoma Saturday, however, is expected to be a close one.

The SEC Women's tournament is in the midst of their semifinal matchups as the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks are set to face off against the No. 5 overall seed, Oklahoma. Both programs are ranked inside the top-10 in women's college basketball, and the contest is expected to be quite the showdown.

South Carolina vs Oklahoma Prediction:
ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Gamecocks an 86.6% chance to win the contest, giving 13.6% to the Sooners.

South Carolina Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma Betting Line Update
According to Fanduel, the Gamecocks are a 12.5-point favorite in this contest, with the team total - Over/Under - set at 152.5.

OU Coach Jennie Baranczyk had this to say about how to slow down the Gamecocks:
"Well, I don't know that. I don't know, they are so good. It's a game of runs and South Carolina is so good. And how many times have they played in this building, I just want us to come out here to compete." She continued by saying, "You don't stop them, you just try to do the best you can."

How to Watch - South Carolina Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma

• GameDay: Saturday, March 8th
• Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
• Where: Greenville, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+

