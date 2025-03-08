South Carolina Women's Basketball Details on SEC Matchup vs Oklahoma
The South Carolina Gamecocks got through their first round matchup against Vandy in smooth fashion. Their contest against Oklahoma Saturday, however, is expected to be a close one.
The SEC Women's tournament is in the midst of their semifinal matchups as the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks are set to face off against the No. 5 overall seed, Oklahoma. Both programs are ranked inside the top-10 in women's college basketball, and the contest is expected to be quite the showdown.
South Carolina vs Oklahoma Prediction:
ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Gamecocks an 86.6% chance to win the contest, giving 13.6% to the Sooners.
South Carolina Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma Betting Line Update
According to Fanduel, the Gamecocks are a 12.5-point favorite in this contest, with the team total - Over/Under - set at 152.5.
OU Coach Jennie Baranczyk had this to say about how to slow down the Gamecocks:
"Well, I don't know that. I don't know, they are so good. It's a game of runs and South Carolina is so good. And how many times have they played in this building, I just want us to come out here to compete." She continued by saying, "You don't stop them, you just try to do the best you can."
How to Watch - South Carolina Women's Basketball vs Oklahoma
• GameDay: Saturday, March 8th
• Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Bon Secours Wellness Arena
• Where: Greenville, South Carolina
• Watch: SEC Network+
