South Carolina Women's Basketball Handles Kentucky, Then Wins Coin Toss

Alex Joyce

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley works with her team against the Vanderbilt during the second quarter at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
South Carolina Beats Kentucky, then goes on to win the seeding coin toss for the SEC women's Basketball tournament.

The No. 6 Gamecocks (26-3, 15-1 SEC) finished the regular season tied with the No. 1 Longhorns (29-2, 15-1) for conference wins, thus we had out first ever SEC Coin Toss from commissioner Greg Sankey to decide who would be the top seed in the SEC tournament, with South Carolina winning the toss.

The Gamecocks and head coach Dawn Staley will now have the No. 1 seed in the upcoming SEC Women's Basketball tournament.

South Carolina is set to play their first opponent on Friday. As for how the seeding was decided, all eight other sports use the same method if there were to be some sort of tie when deciding seeding at the end of the season, something that Dawn Staley says makes her feel a bit better.

"The build-up was good," Dawn Staley said. "I know when you're part of the equation, it doesn't feel good to have your fate in a coin toss, and I didn't know that eight other sports use a coin flip. That was news to me. I feel a little better about it now."

