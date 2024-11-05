South Carolina Women's Basketball Survives Michigan Led By Chloe Kitts
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team survived Michigan behind a strong performance from Chloe Kitts.
The reigning national title-winning South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team got their season started off last night against Michigan Wolverines. The game was part of the Hall of Fame Series out in Las Vegas and the Gamecocks walked out of the arena with their first win of the season despite trailing going into halftime. The final score to the game was 68-62, South Carolina.
After allowing 38 points in the first half, the Gamecocks would go on to hold Michigan to just 24 points in the second half of the game. Chloe Kitts was the leading scorer for South Carolina as she finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and a block and a steal. The junior forward got her 2024 campaign off to a strong start and played a major role in the Gamecocks earning their six point win over Michigan.
Joyce Edwards and Tessa Edwards also finished with double digits offensively and they were the only other Lady Gamecocks to finish with 10 or more points in the game along with Kitts. South Carolina's. next game is a top-10 matchup against NC State on Sunday at 3:00 PM. The game will be played at Spectrum Center in North Carolina.
