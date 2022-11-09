Game Prep: Florida's Offense Powered By Run Game

There are a few different mantras that head coach Shane Beamer purposefully has located on the walls of the Long Family Football Operations to remind the players what his program will pride itself on. One of those mantras is simple and to the point; run the football and stop the run.

While South Carolina's own rushing attack has seen success in the middle portion of the season, the same can't be said for defensive coordinator Clayton White's defense, a unit that, against Power 5 opponents this season, is giving up an average of 187 rushing yards per game. Against Florida's rushing attack, it won't be any easier to flip the script.

Scheming Up Opportunities

One of the driving forces behind Florida's ground game this season has been the game plan concocted by first-year head coach and play caller Billy Napier. Napier will dial up multiple sets that incorporate two tight ends, and most of the time, both tight ends will line up on the same side.

The Gators will also motion as many as three players pre-snap to where the formation and look entirely change. In terms of their pace, the Gators aren't overly reliant on running tempo, but when they have a successful play, such as an explosive or a big first down to extend the drive, they'll quickly line up to try and catch their opponents on their heels.

The emphasis on how everything looks before the play even begins plays a big part in how Florida wants to operate offensively.

The Building Block for Everything

Florida's strong prioritization they place on running the football, when it flourishes, opens everything else in the Gators' offense. Head coach Billy Napier will incorporate jet motions, naked bootlegs, and run-pass options to try quick slants behind second-level defenders.

Napier and this offensive staff rarely waiver from this overall strategy, especially if the game remains close enough. This makes it incredibly imperative that the Gamecocks play complimentary football on both sides of the ball Saturday to get the Gators out of sync, or else it could be a long day defensively in the Swamp.

