Meechie Johnson Active Against Clemson

South Carolina point guard Meechie Johnson suffered a lower-body injury against SC State but will start against Clemson.
Head coach Lamont Paris has a few players on his inaugural team that'll play a pivotal role for the Gamecocks this season. One of those players is guard Meechie Johnson because he plays the point guard position for this South Carolina squad.

Gamecock fans, however, had concerns coming out of the South Carolina State matchup on Tuesday evening, as Johnson had to leave the game on multiple occasions due to a lower-body injury he suffered on his right leg.

Based on the team's warmup routine, it looks as if the garnet and black faithful can breathe a sigh of relief, as Johnson was a full participant in the drills the players did on the court.

Johnson might not play significant minutes in tonight's rivalry matchup. Still, he makes a massive difference for South Carolina because of his athleticism, ability to shoot at all three-floor levels, and ability to create his shot.

How To Watch Clemson @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Friday, November 11th, 2022.
  • Game time: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: SEC Network+ or WatchESPN
  • Stadium: Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

