Former Gamecock Trovon Baugh Makes Announces Transfer Decision to Another SEC Squad

Former South Carolina offensive lineman Trovon Baugh has announced his transfer decision to a SEC foe. Baugh committed to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, per On3 Sports.

After spending the first three seasons of his college career in the garnet and black, Baugh entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17 and has found a new home with Texas A&M on Jan. 5. Baugh appeared in 35 games for the Gamecocks in his three seasons. Most recently he appeared in all 12 games as a junior in 2025, making 11 starts.

Where Things Stand With South Carolina

BREAKING: South Carolina transfer OL Trovon Baugh has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’4 337 OL is a former Freshman All-SEC selection



Baugh started 11 games in 2025 for the Gamecockshttps://t.co/RlUbB6EMhS pic.twitter.com/q8lsxZiWYx — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Like many teams around the country in today's college football world, South Carolina has had their roster tested with players entering the transfer portal. The offensive line room has taken the biggest hit as eight players have entered the portal from that room. Baugh joined OT Josiah Thompson, OT Mac Walters, OT Cason Henry, OT Tree Babalade, OIL Nick Sharpe, IOL Boaz Stanley, and IOL Rodney Newsome Jr. While there are options on the roster, such as IOL Nolan Hay, 2025 signee Darius Gray, and second year Shedrick Sarratt Jr., Beamer and Clements will now need to add several players in this position group out of the transfer portal. Things are currently moving on that front, but it remains a pressing need.

One of the players South Carolina was set to host tomorrow was former Iowa State offensive lineman Brendan Black, however Black committed to Nebraska Monday afternoon. As far as offensive linemen go, Oklahoma State IOL Austin Kawecki, UCF's Carter Miller, LSU OT DJ Chester, and LSU OL Paul Mubenga as those visiting with South Carolina. The Gamecocks will likely need to add 4 plus offensive linemen this offseason.

Stay tuned right here on South Carolina Gamecocks on SI for all updates surrounding the transfer portal and recruiting.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: