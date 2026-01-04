Transfer Interior Offensive Lineman Is Visiting With South Carolina Today

Redshirt senior center and former UCF Golden Knight Carter Miller is in Columbia on Sunday to visit with the Gamecocks. After losing five guys with significant starting experience, offensive line remains the biggest need for South Carolina in the transfer portal.

Miller is a 6-foot-2 and 295 pound interior offensive lineman out of Ravenwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee. He began his collegiate career with Curt Cignetti at James Madison in 2022 and 2023. He appeared in 15 games, making eight starts for JMU, a majority at left guard. Part of an offensive line that helped JMU rank top 30 in the FBS in six offensive categories, which included tied for sixth in passing touchdowns (36), 13th in pass efficiency rating (162.6), completion percentage (67.3%), 17th in yards per pass attempt (8.6), 20th in passing yards (284.8) and 23rd in scoring offense (34.1)

Following the 2023 season, Miller spent 2024 with Louisiana-Monroe, where he started all 12 games at center. He received a 76.7 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus that season. He then transferred to UCF prior to 2025 where he appeared in nine games, starting all.

Offensive Line Needs

UCF Starting Center Carter Miller is on Campus today



He gave up zero sacks in pass protection this season



He’s listed at 6’2 295 pic.twitter.com/MVerAp1MEa — INSIDE THE GAMECOCKS 🐔🤙🏻 (@InsideGamecocks) January 4, 2026

With Josiah Thompson entering the transfer portal on Saturday, eight Gamecock offensive linemen have entered the portal since it opened on Friday. Thompson joins OT Mac Walters, OT Cason Henry, OT Tree Babalade, OIL Nick Sharpe, IOL Boaz Stanley, IOL Trovon Baugh, and IOL Rodney Newsome Jr. While there are options on the roster, such as IOL Nolan Hay, 2025 signee Darius Gray, and second year Shedrick Sarratt Jr., Beamer and Clements will now need to add several players in this position group out of the transfer portal.

South Carolina is set to host a number of transfers in the coming days. As far as offensive linemen go, Miller joins Oklahoma State IOL Austin Kawecki, Iow State IOL Brendan Black, LSU OT DJ Chester, and LSU OL Paul Mubenga as those visiting with South Carolina. The Gamecocks will likely need to add 4 plus offensive linemen this offseason.

