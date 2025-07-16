Toronto Raptors First Round Pick Collin Murray-Boyles Impressing in Summer League
Toronto Raptors first round pick Collin Murray-Boyles, out of South Carolina, is impressing so far in the Summer League.
The NBA Summer League is underway and organizations are getting an opportunity to get a look at this year's draft picks and other players on the roster. One of those players is Collin Murray-Boyles, the first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors from South Carolina. Thus far, Murray-Boyles has been impressive.
Murray-Boyles hasn't had an outburst scoring-wise, yet, but he has been filling up the stat sheet, something that was expected of him as a draft prospect. In his first game against the Orlando Magic, the former Gamecock scored eight points, seven rebounds, an assist and three steals. He followed that performance up by scoring 10 points, three rebounds, three assists and a block against the Denver Nuggets. He is also shooting 60 percent from the floor over those two games.
The Raptors used a top-10 pick to draft Murray-Boyles, which would indicate they viewed him as a high upside player. It's only been two games, and in the summer league at that, but Murray-Boyles has certainly showcased the exact skillset many thought he would bring to the NBA.
His inability to shoot from behind the arc does continue to limit his offensive playmaking ability, but a forward who can score in the double digits range, snag rebounds and sprinkle numbers in the other box score categories is a solid player to have on any roster.
