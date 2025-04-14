WNBA Draft Projected To Be Littered With South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks have seemingly sent a plethora of players into the WNBA draft on an annual basis under head coach Dawn Staley. They litter the latest WNBA Mock Draft ahead of Monday's draft.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are no strangers to the WNBA Draft process. Since 2016, this program has sent 11 players to the WNBA Draft, nine of which were first-round draft picks.
The professional league has noticed and invested in the success over the last nearly decade for this Gamecocks program under head coach Dawn Staley.
Entering the 2025 WNBA Draft that kicks off Monday night, April 14th, projections indicate that the Gamecocks will have several former players hear their names. Here's the latest WNBA Mock Draft from ESPN.
WNBA Draft Projected To Be Littered With South Carolina Gamecocks
10. Chicago Sky: Sania Feagin
After sitting behind Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso for the majority of her career, the 6’3 Power Forward was called into action this season and stepped up for the Gamecocks. She averaged 8.5 PPG in her first year starting, shooting 60% from the field as well.
17. Golden State Valkyries: Te-hina Paopao
Paopao averaged 9.4 ppg in her fifth and final year with the Gamecocks. She was a consistent contributor on several national title-winning teams. As a veteran guard, she consistently shot in the 40% range from three.
27. Dallas Wings: Bree Hall. The 6’0 guard played 147 games during her time in college. She’s a veteran who shot nearly 40% from the field over an extensive career with the Gamecocks.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: