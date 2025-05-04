WNBA Superstar A'Ja Wilson Features South Carolina's Dawn Staley in Commercial
The South Carolina Gamecocks are fresh off the reveal of the Dawn Staley statue on campus in Columbia, South Carolina. The head coach of the Women’s Basketball program for the Gamecocks, Staley has made the Gamecocks one of the premier powerhouses in the women’s game.
Part of the success Staley has maintained has to be attributed to the sheer talent she’s brought to Columbia during her time as head coach. Perhaps most notably, A’Ja Wilson.
She was the No. 1 pick overall in 2018 after delivering the first national title to South Carolina in 2017. She’s the all-time leading scorer in the program’s history, and her WNBA career is somehow even more staggering.
Wilson is not only a three-time league MVP, a scoring champion, and a six-time All-Star, but has also been voted defensive player of the year twice. She also won back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023 with the Las Vegas Aces.
Now, Wilson has her own shoe line with Nike, and she was gracious enough to put head coach Dawn Staley in her debut commercial.
If you're interesting in purchasing a pair of A'Ja Wilson's shoes, they officially drop on the SNKRS app on May 6th. The sneaker is going to be coined the A'One's by A'Ja Wilson.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: