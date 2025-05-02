South Carolina Gamecocks Offer 2027 Defensive Lineman Jesiah Fields

Blessed and honored to receive a division 1 offer from the University of South Carolina 🐓 @GamecockFB @CorvianFootball @CoachChris_11 @Ajcore15 @CoachDee_Hawk @CoachSterlLuc @ROBERTSON_9TWO @GamecocksInside @GCockRecruiting @ryanobleness @On3Recruits @247recruiting pic.twitter.com/qR7ASm9lrv