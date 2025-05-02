South Carolina Gamecocks Offer 2027 Defensive Lineman Jesiah Fields
As the 2026 class is still a ways away from signing day, South Carolina is already peering into next year's crop of prospects. The Gamecocks offered 2027 defensive lineman Jesiah Fields on Friday.
The 6-foot-4 and 245 pound defensive lineman out of Corvian Community High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the latest class of 2027 prospect to earn a scholarship offer from South Carolina. Fields is beginning to garner more national attention as he enters his junior season.
This is the fifth offer Fields has gotten in his recruitiment. His first offer came from Virginia Tech on March 24, followed by Troy, East Carolina, Michigan State, and now South Carolina. With five offers in less than three months, Fields may become a hot commodity in the 2027 class.
Continuing to build along the defensive line remains a priority for head coach Shane Beamer and defensive coordinator Clayton White. Super star edge Dylan Stewart seems to have locked down one side of the rush for the next two seasons, but the Gamecocks will have to look towards like after the freshman phenom. Enter players like Jesiah Fields.
South Carolina has no commits so far in the 2027 class. They have five so far in the 2026 class.
