BREAKING: LaNorris Sellers Announced As Gamecocks Starting Quarterback
Following Saturday's scrimmage Coach Beamer met with media members and was asked about picking a starting quarterback amongst other positions. Beamer said Tuesday would be the day the team would know their spots.
On que, redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers was announced as South Carolina' starting quarterback vs Old Dominion. Sellers has been the favorite to land the job all offseason, but today's announcement makes it official.
Sellers has been a consistent player throughout spring, summer, and now fall camp. He entered camp in a battle with Auburn transfer Robby Ashford, who will now serve as Sellers backup.
As a true freshman last season behind former Gamecock Spencer Rattler, Sellers saw action in three games. He would go on to complete all four pass attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns. He added 51 yards and a rushing touchdown on the ground.
Coach Beamer praised Sellers during camp stating that he and Ashford both made plays during scrimmages and practices.
"Robbie and LaNorris took the bulk of the reps with the first couple groups," Coach Beamer said about the QBs during Saturday's scrimmage. "Thought they both flashed and did some good things in the run game and the pass game. I thought they showed what a weapon they can be when things do break down. We'll look at the tape and get into next week and see where we are. I know we have more than one quarterback that we can win football games with."
The Gamecocks will get to see their new quarterback in his first start against Old Dominion on August 31.
