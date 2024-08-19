Gamecock Digest

Question We Still Have About South Carolina Roster

Joseph Griffin, Joseph Griffin

The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's LaNorris Sellers (16) with the ball.
The University of South Carolina Spring football game took place at William-Brice Stadium on April 24, 2024. USC's LaNorris Sellers (16) with the ball.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are just 12 days away from their season opener inside Williams-Brice Stadium against Old Dominion at 4:15 PM and the city of Columbia, South Carolina is bussling with South Carolina students, meaning the Fall Camp portion of the preseason have come to a close.

The Gamecocks will now begin preperations for their season-opener contest against Old Dominion, though there are still several questions about this roster.

Just How Much Will Robby Ashford Play?
LaNorris Sellers appears to be the future of this South Carolina offensive identity. The Redshirt Freshman has all of the talent and tools to be something truly special at quarterback for the Gamecocks. However, the addition of Robby Ashford from Auburn via the Transfer Portal made things rather interesting for the 2024 season. Though we don't have a full idea of how much Ashford will play, what seems apparent through fall camp is that they will inevitably have some type of role and therefore playing time for Ashford.

Transfers Impact
The Gamecocks added a plethora of talent out of the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason and not just for quality depth purposes. They will need several keynote transfers to make an immediate impact from Game One on. Most notably, EDGE Kyle Kennard and WRs Dalevon Campbell, Gage Larvadain, Jared Brown, and Ahmari Bruce-Huggins. The offense's immediate success will be dependant on the weapons rapport built with LaNorris Sellers during camp.

Offensive Line Revamping
It's no secret that South Carolina's offensive line needed vast improvements this offseason. It's unlikely we will get a true answer as to their improvements this offsesaon in game one, but it's an opportunity to finalize their rotation. Freshman Josiah Thompson has an opportunity to earn some playing time it appears this fall, and we will likely get an indication of just how much early on in the season.

