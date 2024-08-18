Consistency is Key in the DB Battle for South Carolina
The biggest talking point coming out of fall camp is who gets the nod as the starting Quarterback for the Gamecocks, and rightfully so. The QB spot is the most important position on the field and we already have an idea of when that decision will be made. But there lurks another high profile battle that doesn't get as much noise.
The South Carolina defense has lofty expectations heading into 2024. While the defensive side of the ball is veteran ladened, the cornerback position isn't settled as we talk on Sunday August 18. Head coach Shane Beamer talked about his secondary after the final scrimmage of fall camp.
"Opposite O.D. [O'Donnell Fortune] is either going to be Judge Collier, Emory Floyd, or Vicari Swain. All those guys we feel confident with," Coach Beamer explained. "Judge has the most experience. Judge came in and started games for us as a true freshman at corner."
While Collier's experience may give him the advantage in this battle, Coach Beamer said he's looking for one thing in particular opposite cemented starter O'Donnell Fortune. He explains this one factor can make or break your defense.
It's the consistency part of it because one mistake and that's an 80 yard touchdown pass over your head," Coach Beamer said to the media following Saturday's scrimmage. "[I] thought those guys competed and made some plays. DQ continues to be Mr. Steady and Mr. Consistent. Love everything he's about. Really for us is about wanting to develop depth."
Coach Beamer also said it's likely Collier, Floyd, and Swain all play a lot at the beginning of the year to determine who wins that battle. Regardless of who becomes the starter, it appears Coach Beamer is happy with the way his guys are playing and how those players will provide key depth going forward.
You Might Also Like:
- Coach Beamer Talks Starting Quarterback Battle
- Gamecocks Unveil Long-Awaited Throwback Uniforms Honoring 1980 Heisman-Winning Season
- What Shane Beamer had to Say Following South Carolina's Second Scrimmage
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!