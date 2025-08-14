Can Luke Doty Be South Carolina's X Factor in 2025?
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers is more than a name known just around Columbia, South Carolina, he’s considered one of the best players in the country for 2025. But in case Sellers should have to come out of the game for any reason, the Gamecocks have an X factor in that room who can fill a variety of roles on the team in 2025.
Luke Doty signed with the Gamecocks as the sixth ranked dual threat quarterback in the country in 2020. During his time with the garnet and black, Doty has played as a quarterback, wide receiver, and on special teams.
Now in 2025, Doty is the veteran in the quarterback room behind Sellers with a lot of young, albeit talented players in Air Noland and Cutter Woods. Doty is currently serving as QB2, while also working on other areas of the game.
“He’s a really good football player," Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer said. "Yes, he’s still the number two quarterback right now. And yes, he’s continuing to work in a lot of areas.”
Though he will be the first man up, should Sellers come out of the game, at the beginning of the season, the Gamecocks appear to still have Doty play in a utility role this fall. An X factor both the offensive and special teams staff can use in a variety of ways.
“He’s working on all of our special teams," Beamer said. "All of them meaning our four core: punt, punt pressure, kickoff, kickoff return. He’s a talented guy.”
In his career, Doty has completed 60.8 percent of his passes (141-for-232) for 1,543 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions, rushed 82 times for 173 yards and two scores, and made 16 receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: