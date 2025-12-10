South Carolina Football Expected to Name TCU'S Randy Clements as Its Next Offensive Line Coach

As South Carolina continues it's overhaul of the offensive staff as Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks name TCU assistant offensive line coach Randy Clements as the team's next offensive line coach, per CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Clements joins the staff in Columbia following the departure of Lonnie Teasley in October.

This is the second hire South Carolina has made from the Horned Frogs this week, following Kendal Briles coming to take over as the offensive coordinator on Monday. Clements is a veteran offensive line coach that brings a wealth of knowledge from his time with TCU and schools like Florida State, Ole Miss, Baylor, and Houston. Briles and Clements have worked together at Baylor and TCU.

Clements will be tasked with improving an offensive line group that struggled with injuries, penalties, and inconsistent play throughout 2025. It's a unit that needs an influx of talent as well to help return it to one of the better units in the conference. This is the fourth hire Beamer has made since taking over as head coach in 2021, which includes Greg Adkins (2021-2022), Lonnie Teasley (2023-2025), and interim Shawn Elliott (2025).

Who Are the Gamecocks Getting?

South Carolina is expected to hire TCU’s Randy Clements as offensive line coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



Before TCU, he worked for teams like North Carolina, Ole Miss and Florida State. pic.twitter.com/diXoY6tlyt — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 10, 2025

A track record of proven success at other stops is the summary of Clements' career as an offensive line coach. He was a part of nine offenses that ranked inside the top 15 nationally from 2010-2020, including three straight seasons at Baylor with Briles. After being so familiar with each other, the Briles-Clements relationship could pay dividends for the Gamecocks offense in 2026 and beyond.

Running the ball was a struggle all year long for a Gamecocks squad that finished near the bottom of the SEC in every major statistical category. This season the team averaged 111.08 rushing yards per game (15th in the SEC), 3.24 yards per carry (last in the SEC), and 1,333 total rushing yards (15th in the SEC) despite being 10th in rushing attempts in conference (411).

Shane Beamer came into the offseason needing to make four hires on his offensive staff, which includes offensive line coach, running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, and offensive coordinator. The hiring of Clements and Briles removes two of the needs for this team with the other two set to come in the future. These moves will allow the Gamecocks to focus on the next critical aspect of the offseason, transfer portal acquisitions.

Join the community:

Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI

Follow Joey Walraven on Twitter: @thejoeywalraven

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like: