SEC Set to Announce Major Scheduling News Regarding South Carolina's Future Opponents
The Southeastern Conference is set to announce football opponents for the next four years for every league school, the conference announced on Friday. The South Carolina Gamecocks will have their opponents revealed in a one hour special on Tuesday, Sept 23 at 7 pm (ET).
In August, an announcement from the SEC was made that the league would move to a nine game conference schedule. The league had previously played only eight games in conference since 1992. The new format brings three annual opponents focused on "maintaining many traditional rivalries." The remaining six games of the schedule will be a rotation each year.
In addition to the nine game change, each SEC team will be required to to schedule at least "one additional high quality non-conference game from the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, or Big 12 conference, or Notre Dame" each year. For South Carolina, the game against in-state rival Clemson will count towards that requirement.
The new format al allows each team to play each SEC opponent at least once every two years, including every opponent home and away in four years. This means the Gamecocks will play teams like Texas, Texas A&M, Auburn, and others more often than they have in previous years.
It is unclear at the moment who South Carolina's permanent opponents will be. On3 Sports' Andy Staples gave his thoughts on the Gamecocks' potential opponents. In a post on X, Staples prediction was Missouri, Ole Miss, and Kentucky.
The hour long special on SEC Network and ESPN2 will be hosted by Gamecock alum Alyssa Lang, ESPN's Paul Finebaum, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, former Georgia tight end Benjamin Watson, and former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik.
