Coach Beamer Highlights his LB room; Says One LB Is Poised for a "Big Year"
During Tuesday's press conference, Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer took the time to highlight his defense coming out of camp, specifially talking up the linebacker room.
South Carolina will look to rely on its veteran laden defense during the 2024 season. Coach Beamer lit up when talking about his linebackers and how they can make an impact this year.
"We're deeper and we're absolutely more athletic than what we were last year," Coach Beamer said about his linebacker room. "They can all rush the passer. They can all run, all cover."
Bam Martin-Scott is heading into his fourth year with the South Carolina program. His physical tools alongside his play has coaches expecting big things in 2024.
"He is poised for a huge year," Coach Beamer talking about his sixth year LB. "He has put himself on the radar of NFL teams. Last year he just gained confidence defensively in what we asked him to do. He's very athletic, can play sideline to sideline, has size, good on special teams. I think he's poised to have a really big year."
Debo Williams is the leader of the linebacker room. For coaches and players, Debo is known as the tone setter who flies around to make plays. Coach Beamer tells a funny story stemming from practice where Debo and Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders met head to head on a drill.
"We had a play today in practice where he and Rocket [Raheim Sanders] were one on one in a hole. Rocket lowered his shoulder and Debo is going to say the defensive back knocked him off track. I saw the running back lower his shoulder and jolted Debo a little bit, so I certainly let him know about it."
This apparently didn't sit well with the Gamecocks star linebacker, as he would go on to play like a "mad man."
"He clearly did not appreciate that because the next three plays, he was like a mad man," Coach Beamer said. "TJ Sanders came up to me and was like 'you did that by calling him out on the first play'." That's just him. He loves to play. You see the violence that he plays with on the football field."
The linebacker room will have a big hand in how the defense performs overall in 2024. Fans will get to see this defense in action as the Gamecocks open the season in ten days against Old Dominion on August 31.
