South Carolina Names LaNorris Sellers the Starting Quarterback, What it Means
What the South Carolina Gamecocks naming LaNorris Sellers as the starting quarterback means for the program.
On Tuesday, head coach Shane Beamer announced that LaNorris Sellers had been named the starting quarterback for the South Carolina Gamecocks ahead of the 2024 college football season. Sellers had been battling with former Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford for the starting job, and Sellers has officially come out on top. So what does this mean for the program?
For starters, it means South Carolina has found their guy for the foreseeable future. Sellers is just a redshirt freshman so he has plenty of eligibility remaining before he is able to attack the next stage of his football career. Starting young players at quarterback in the SEC can be daunting, but Sellers being the guy provides stability and clarity around the program's future.
It also means South Carolina will be able to get very creative on offense. Sellers not only can get the job done with his arm but is athletic enough to extend plays with his feet and add to the run game. South Carolina has struggled a little bit on the offensive side of the football, but Sellers being under center really opens things up for how he can be used in an offense and the different types of looks Dowell Loggains can give defenses this season.
The Gamecocks open with Old Dominion to start this season, so Sellers will get an opportunity to get his feet wet before they travel to Kentucky for their first conference game of the season. It won't be an easy schedule for a first-year starter to maneuver through this season, but that just comes with the territory of playing the SEC.
