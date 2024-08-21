Fourteen South Carolina Gamecocks Named to Senior Bowl Watch List
The South Carolina Gamecocks have landed fourteen players on the Senior Bowl watch list.
The 2024 college football season is just a few days away from being kicked off as week zero action starts on Saturday with Florida State and Georgia Tech playing in Ireland along with a few other games. The South Carolina Gamecocks start their season week one against Ole Dominion and they are looking to improve upon their record from a season ago.
Ahead of their season starting, a litany of Gamecocks have been named to the Senior Bowl watchlist. The Senior Bowl is a pre draft event held annually where draft eligible players are invited to showcase their talents infront of NFL organizations and scouts one last time before the draft. South Carolina has 14 players that the event is keeping an eye on this season.
Gamecocks on Senior Bowl Watch List:
- Raheim Sanders, RB
- Gage Larvadain, WR
- Joshua Simon, TE
- Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
- Tonka Hemingway, DL
- DeAndre Jules, DL
- Kyle Kennard, DL
- TJ Sanders, DL
- Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
- Bam Martin-Scott, LB
- Debo Williams, LB
- O'Donnell Fortune, DB
- Kai Kroeger, K
- Hunter Rogers, LS
On Tuesday it was announced that LaNorris Sellers would be the starting quarterback for the program this season. Sellers won the job over former Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford. With that news, it appears that the Gamecocks have found their future at the position as Sellers is just a redshirt freshman, so if he can get the team to a bowl game in his first year as the starter, it would have the Gamecocks heading in a good direction for the next season as well.
