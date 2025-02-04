Could South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori Be the Missing Link in Baltimore?
With the Super Bowl almost upon us, it's officially mock draft season as all eyes are on the incoming crop of talented college players, who are looking to hear their names called in late April. The Gamecocks have a number of players that are expected to go early on in the draft, but one in particular is being viewed among the best of his peers.
Nick Emmanwori enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the best safety prospects in the class. Often grouped with Georgia's Malaki Starks and Notre Dame's Xavier Watts, Emmanwori is consistently talked about as a first round pick.
CBS Sports' Lance Zierlein dropped his latest mock draft and predicted Emmanwori to land with the Baltimore Ravens to pair with superstar safety Kyle Hamilton. Here's what Zierlein had to say about the Gamecocks' safety: "This ascending prospect is built like a Greek god and offers a rare blend of size, speed and ball skills. Like Ravens star Kyle Hamilton, Emmanwori can man either safety spot and has the instincts to make impact plays on the back end."
Hamilton, a two time NFL All-Pro at the safety position, is the anchor on one of the best defenses in the National Football league. Adding a backend talent like Emmanwori, who plays a similar style to Hamilton, would give the Ravens one of the best duos in football.
A lot can change with trades and free agency set to take play before April's draft date, however as we get closer to the Tennessee Titans being on the clock, it appears Emmanwori is beginning to race up draft boards across the league.
You Might Also Like:
- First Round Mock Draft Says South Carolina DT, T.J. Sanders Could Go Early in the NFL Draft
- South Carolina Gamecocks With a Massive Advantage Over the Kentucky Wildcats
- Collin Murray-Boyles Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!