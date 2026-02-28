NFL Scouting Combine: South Carolina Defensive Back Brandon Cisse Shows Off Elite Athleticism
The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with defensive backs and tight ends set to go on Friday. Former Gamecock Brandon Cisse is trying to cement himself as a first round pick with a good performance. Here's a recap of his day.
Measurements:
- Height: 6-foot
- Weight: 189 pounds
- Hand Size: 8 1/2 inches
- Arm Length: 30 3/4 inches
Drills:
- Vertical Jump: 41 inches
- Broad Jump: 10 feet 11 inches
Draft Outlook
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein talks about the "scheme versatile" defender and what he may need to work on at the next level.
Teams will be willing to take a chance on Cisse’s explosive athleticism and upside, but a refinement runway might be needed to smooth some of the rougher edges. He’s scheme-versatile in coverage and is an A-rated run supporter. Work ethic and athletic testing will work in his favor. However, a lack of instincts and break anticipation could cost him in coverage against quality route runners. His press will become a more effective weapon with technical work and his route recognition should improve with more reps. Cisse’s traits and competitiveness are clear selling points, but a lack of on-ball production and coverage consistency create a more volatile floor.
One AFC scout holds Cisse is high regard. They believe NFL coaches can correct the bad film while getting a great athlete at the position.
“You draft him more for tomorrow’s tools and not for today’s tape. The bad reps are going to get corrected. I like his makeup and his speed.” – AFC national scout
Cisee is projected to be drafted in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
