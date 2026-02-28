Gamecock Digest

NFL Scouting Combine: South Carolina Defensive Back Brandon Cisse Shows Off Elite Athleticism

With a strong combine performance, Brandon Cisse could hear his name called early in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here's a quick recap of his performance.
Alex Joyce|
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway with defensive backs and tight ends set to go on Friday. Former Gamecock Brandon Cisse is trying to cement himself as a first round pick with a good performance. Here's a recap of his day.

Measurements:

  • Height: 6-foot
  • Weight: 189 pounds
  • Hand Size: 8 1/2 inches
  • Arm Length: 30 3/4 inches

Drills:

  • Vertical Jump: 41 inches
  • Broad Jump: 10 feet 11 inches

Draft Outlook

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein talks about the "scheme versatile" defender and what he may need to work on at the next level.

Teams will be willing to take a chance on Cisse’s explosive athleticism and upside, but a refinement runway might be needed to smooth some of the rougher edges. He’s scheme-versatile in coverage and is an A-rated run supporter. Work ethic and athletic testing will work in his favor. However, a lack of instincts and break anticipation could cost him in coverage against quality route runners. His press will become a more effective weapon with technical work and his route recognition should improve with more reps. Cisse’s traits and competitiveness are clear selling points, but a lack of on-ball production and coverage consistency create a more volatile floor.

One AFC scout holds Cisse is high regard. They believe NFL coaches can correct the bad film while getting a great athlete at the position.

“You draft him more for tomorrow’s tools and not for today’s tape. The bad reps are going to get corrected. I like his makeup and his speed.” – AFC national scout

Cisee is projected to be drafted in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Looking for more:

Join the community:

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Alex Joyce
ALEX JOYCE

Alex Joyce is a graduate from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. Alex began his career in television as a news and sports reporter. During his career, Alex has been able to cover everything from breaking news to the game’s brightest moments. His passion for journalism drives him to deliver compelling stories and to connect with his audiences.

Share on XFollow AlexJoyceSI