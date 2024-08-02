"Dog Mentality" - Dowell Loggains Praises Freshman WR Mazeo Bennett
The 2024 season is officially underway this month and the Gamecocks are set to begin fall camp today. Coaches and players were made available on Wednesday to the media as they addressed all sorts of questions surrounding the season.
South Carolina Offensive Coordinator, Dowell Loggains, fielded questions from reporters about his new look offense for 2024. One of the names brought up was freshman Mazeo Bennett and Coach Loggains expects
"Mazeo is a competitor," Coach Loggains said. "He's smart, tough, and dependable. When you have performance character, you're talking about the smart, tough, dependable kids. He's coming in here to learn and he doesn't make the same mistake twice. When you hear the word 'dog mentality' Mazeo has that."
Bennett was the highest rated WR in South Carolina's 2024 class. Standing at 5-foot-11 weighing in at over 180 pounds, Bennett has the size and versatility to line up outside and in the slot. He's a physical wide out who can high point the ball, make plays in traffic, and create yards after the catch with his ability to get up field quickly.
It's this type of talent and mindset that excites Coach Loggains going forward.
"We need to keep recruiting kids like that," Coach Loggains said. "That are smart, that can give information back to you quickly. That's what gets you excited about Mazeo. It's not just the talent, but it's the mental makeup as well."
After losing a lot of production from the 2023 season to the NFL and transfer portal, new receivers like Mazeo will be counted upon to contribute early and often.
Fall camp practices begin on Friday August 2. Follow along with us at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI as we give you updated coverage of the Gamecocks during fall camp and the season ahead.
