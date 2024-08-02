South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Takes the Podium for the Start of Fall Camp
The 2024 season is officially underway this month and the Gamecocks are set to begin fall camp today. Coaches and players were made available on Wednesday to the media as they addressed all sorts of questions surrounding the season.
Head Coach Shane Beamer was the first to step to the mic in media availability. Coach Beamer said he would describe this summer as "elite" heading into camp. That starts with what the team was able to do in the weight room.
"Obviously the physical part of it when you look at how some of these guys have changed their bodies this summer," Coach Beamer said. "Coming out of spring practice, there's a lot of guys that had some body weight issues, whether it be gaining or losing and as we sit here right now, we've over come those."
In addition to getting physically better in the strength and conditioning department, the team has grown mentally and it's paying off.
"The summertime is so critical because that's really when you're forming so much of your team from a leadership standpoint and the mental toughness," Coach Beamer said. "They've had some tough, hard, raw moments this summer as a team and I feel like we've taken a huge step from a leadership standpoint, guys being willing to holding each other accountable, call each other out when needed."
Fall camp practices begin on Friday August 2. Follow along with us at South Carolina Gamecocks on SI as we give you updated coverage of the Gamecocks during fall camp and the season ahead.
