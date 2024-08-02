Nyck Harbor Talks Taking a Step Forward This Season for South Carolina Gamecocks
South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor discusses what he has been working on ahead of the 2024 college football season to take a step forward.
The South Carolina Gamecocks kicked off fall camp this week as they prepare for the 2024 college football season. A lot of eyes are on the Gamecocks' offense this season as they look to improve upon where they were a season ago. They will have some hoops to jump through as they lost quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Xavier Legette while also trying to improve the offensive line play which ranked 118th in sacks allowed last season.
One player that might be able to alleviate some of the pressure on offense is wide receiver Nyck Harbor. Perhaps one of the highest ceilings in all of college football, but still looking to find his footing in college football. Harbor also runs track for the Gamecocks so he was competing in that during the spring, but he still made sure to work on his game on the football field as well.
“One thing that I had a little problem with last year was just catching the ball, just seeing it,” Harbor said. “So improving my hands was probably the best thing for me. I mean, the route running and everything else came crisp this year. So I’ve just been improving, improving, improving over the summer. So, I mean, just getting my mind right, seeing coverages well, or just getting the mental aspect of football back now.”
Harbor had the opportunity to compete in the Olympic trials this summer but elected to not compete and rather shift his focus on the upcoming football season. Harbor said he probably catches a little over 1,000 balls every week to work on his hands and help himself turn into the elite wide receiver some believe he can be.
The Gamecocks will need to find another explosive playmaker on offense this year and Harbor might be the guy who can fill that void. If he puts everything together this season, South Carolina will have another threat in the passing game that will give SEC defenses fits this season.
